Bobi Wine: Ugandan Candidate chop arrest for presidential campaign ground

Wia dis foto come from, Bobi Wine

Police don arrest Ugandan Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, wey dem dey popularly call Bobi Wine for di Lake Victorial island of Kalanga wia im bin dey campaign.

Na im team announce di occurrence for im official Twitter handle. Sources for di opposition, National Unity Platform bin also add say dem carry im whole campaign team follow bodi for di arrest.

Tori pesin wey bin dey di campaign trail tell BBC say security forces bin dey select online journalists and bloggers and bin dey arrest dem.

Social media videos also show as dem pack both military and police for di island.

Kasala burst since on Sunday, wen gbas gbos between Bobi wine supporters and police bin lead to di injury of one journalist and one millitary vehicle allegedly hit and kill one o di singer and politician body guard.

On Monday, journalist waka comot one press conference wey army bin give, in protest ova how security forces dey treat media wey dey cover opposition for di election.