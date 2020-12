‘Pipo dey feel say I no know wetin I want for life’ - Angela Omodia

Bouncer work for Nigeria na one work say pipo believe say na for man but dat one don dey change as women too don dey enta di work.

Angela Omodia na one of di female bouncers for Lagos and she follow BBC News Pidgin yarn how she take start di work and di gbege wey she dey face for di work.