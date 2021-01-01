Dbanj welcome birth of daughter two years afta im first pikin die

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Nigerian entertainer and businessman, Dapo Oyebanjo wey dey popularly known as D'banj don welcome di birth of e daughter - "babylet".

D'banj share di news for Instagram as im describe im "babylet" as "gift from di heavens".

D'banj call im wife for di post say she be strong woman, and e gbadun am as she take handle di pregnancy stage to born dia daughter.

Dis words from di Nigerian singer dey come two years afta dia first pikin bin die for inside swimming pool for June, 2018.

D'banj say dis na "one of di best gifts wey God don give me".