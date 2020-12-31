Deeper Life: Akwa Ibom State goment wash dia hand comot from schoolboy molestation accuse? - See wetin dem tok

Wia dis foto come from, Akwa Ibom State Goment

Akwa Ibom state goment say dem don hand over investigate of sexual assault accuse wey one schoolboy mama, Deborah Okezie bin sama Deeper Life High School for di state to Nigeria Police.

Inside statement wey di state commissioner for information and strategy, Ini Ememobong sign, di goment say as di ministry of education dey do investigate for di mata, dem get informate say, police plus oda interested join bodi both local and international like United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Trafficking, Mirabelle Centre, FIDA Akwa Ibom, Sexual and gender-based Violence Response Unit for di state ministry of justice, plus oda dey also investigate di case.

Madam Okezie bin enta social media do video say dem remove her pikin from junior hostel becos im dey piss for bed, cari am put for SS1 and SS2 hostel. Im say for di hostel dem dey remove im pikin boxers den push dia hand and leg inside im anus."

She add say her pikin don spend only two months for di school but im don loss weight becos dem dey starve am.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Deborah Okezie Wetin we call dis foto, Deborah Okezie enta Facebook do many videos about how dem molest her pikin

Di state goment say dem go persecute anybody wey dem find guilty of any wrong doing as dem dey commit to reveal di truth.

For one of her later videos, madam Okezie say di commissioner for education bin invite her come her office wia she and some oda pipo gada wan beat her to force to remove di videos wey she post online about di mata becos she dey embarrass di goment.