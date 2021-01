Ghana Election 2020: John Mahama election petition be good for Ghana democracy – Nana Akufo-Addo

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo applaud de idea of court action wey NDC Flagbearer, John Mahama dey initiate over en 2020 Presidential election loss.

Speaking for Parliament today during de State of the Nation Address (SONA) to mark de end of en first term in power, Mr Akufo-Addo explain say legal process be de best approach.

According to him "I see say my main opponent in de election Former President John Dramani Mahama go de Supreme Court dey seek some intervention and reliefs sake of he believe say de elections be compromised."

"Dis be good for de nation sake of dem choose legal path instead of de pockets of violence."

President Akufo-Addo wIn de 2020 election plus 51.3 percent of de total valid votes cast, while John Mahama secure 47.7 percent of the valid votes cast.

But Opposition leader John Mahama reject de results den subsequently file petition for Supreme Court of Ghana.