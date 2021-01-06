Dr Dre aneurysm: Rapper Andre Young rushed to hospital Intensive Care Unit afta brain aneurysm - Dis na wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

America Rapper and record producer, Dr Dre currently dey Intensive Care Unit (ICU) afta e experience brain aneurysm.

Tori pipo TMZ report say dem rush Dr Dre on Monday go Cedars-Sinai Medical Center inside Los Angeles, wia e remain "stable" as of Tuesday.

Also, Los Angeles Times journalist Richard Winton tweet on Tuesday say, "Dr. Dre dey ICU for Cedars inside LA afta suspected brain aneurysm."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@LAcrimes

Afta di news of Dr Dre hospitalization, celebrities, fans and odas enta Twitter to wish am well. Celeb like LL Cool J, Missy Elliot, Ellen DeGeneres, Ice Cube and many odas send dia love and prayers to di rapper.

Dr. Dre don break im silence and post one message afta di news of im hospitalization for brain aneurysm full everywhere.

Di 55 years old music mogul thank everyone for dia love and support and say im dey get 'excellent care' from e medical team;

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for dia interest and well wishes. I dey do great and dey get excellent care from my medical team. I will go dey out from di hospital and back home soon.

"Shout out to all di great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@dredre

Di hospitalization of Dr Dre dey come about six months afta im wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, file for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to di documents wey she file for Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 29, Young dey seek spousal support from Dr. Dre, wey don gada plenti money during im time as N.W.A member, solo rapper, producer, co-owner of Death Row Records, and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.