Brain Aneurysm: Causes, signs and symptoms of di disease wey rapper Dr Dre suffer from

Rapper Dr Dre don post message to thank family, friends and fans for dia love and support afta im suffer from Brain Aneurysm and later land for hospital.

Di 55 years old rapper, record producer and audio engineer post dis message for im Instagram handle afta news of im hospitalization flood everywhere for social media.

Sake of wetin do Dr Dre, Pipo don begin search for things like; [What is Brain Aneurysm] [what is a Brain Aneurysm] and [brain aneurysm causes].

Wetin be Brain Aneurysm?

According to Mayo clinic, brain aneurysm na swell wey dey happen inside blood vessel for di brain. E dey always look like berry wey hang for stem.

Brain aneurysm fit leak or rupture (burst), cause bleeding into di brain (hemorrhagic stroke). Most times, rupture brain aneurysm dey happun for di space between di brain and di thin tissues wey cover di brain. Dis type of hemorrhagic stroke na im dem dey call subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Rupture aneurysm fit quickly become big danger to di pesin life and e go need quick-quick medical treatment.

Most brain aneurysms, no dey rupture (Burst), but fit create health problems or cause symptoms.

Brain aneurysms dey more common in adults than in children and more common in women than in men.

Causes of Brain Aneurysm

Di causes of brain aneurysm no dey known, but e get some factors wey fit increase your risk.

Different number of factors fit contribute to weakness in artery wall and increase di risk of brain aneurysm or aneurysm rupture.

Some of di risk factors dey develop over time; odas dey present at birth.

Risk factors wey dey develop over time

Older age

Cigarette smoking

High blood pressure (hypertension)

Drug abuse, particularly the use of cocaine

Heavy alcohol consumption

Some types of aneurysms fit happun afta head injury (dissecting aneurysm) or from certain blood infections (mycotic aneurysm).

Risk factors present at birth

Some kind conditions wey happun before birth fit put pesin for risk of developing brain aneurysm and dem include:

Inherited connective tissue disorders , example na Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, wey dey weaken blood vessels

, example na Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, wey dey weaken blood vessels Polycystic kidney disease , dat na inherited disorder wey dey cause fluid-filled sacs inside di kidneys and usually increase blood pressure

, dat na inherited disorder wey dey cause fluid-filled sacs inside di kidneys and usually increase blood pressure Abnormally narrow aorta (coarctation of di aorta), di large blood vessel wey dey deliver blood wey get oxygen from di heart to di body

(coarctation of di aorta), di large blood vessel wey dey deliver blood wey get oxygen from di heart to di body Cerebral arteriovenous malformation (brain AVM), dat na abnormal connection between arteries and veins inside di brain and dis go block di normal flow of blood between dem

(brain AVM), dat na abnormal connection between arteries and veins inside di brain and dis go block di normal flow of blood between dem Family history of brain aneurysm, particularly from first-degree relative, like parent, brother, sister, or pikin.

Symptoms of Brain Aneurysm

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Interventional neuroradiology, Pasteur 2 Hospital, Nice, France, dey treat cerebral aneurysm through embolization

For Ruptured aneurysm, sudden, severe headache na di key symptom. Dis headache dem dey always describe am as di "worst headache" ever. Oda common sign and symptoms na;

Sudden, extremely severe headache

Nausea and vomiting

Stiff neck

Blurred or double vision

Sensitivity to light

Seizure

A drooping eyelid

Loss of consciousness

Confusion

For Leaking aneurysm, di sign and symptom fit be;

Sudden, extremely severe headache

More severe rupture often dey fit follow leaking.

For Unruptured aneurysm, e fit produce no symptoms, particularly if e dey small but larger unruptured aneurysm fit press on brain tissues and nerves, and cause;

Pain above and behind one eye

A dilated pupil

Change in vision or double vision

Numbness of one side of the face