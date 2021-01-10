Why di GOT7 members go go dia separate ways afta dia contract wit JYP Entertainment

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Social media dey catch fire afta tori break say South Korean boy band GOT7, don end dia contract wit JYP Entertainment afta seven years and dem dey go dia separate ways.

Di 2021 Golden Disc Award go be dia last activity wit JYP.

All di seven members of di band go leave JYP togeda. Tori be say although di boys bin agree to stay togeda, dem disagree about who go be dia agent. Afta many discussions wit di company dem decide to go dia separate ways.

JYP Entertainment bin form di band for 2014 and di members include JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.