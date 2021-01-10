Fire burn Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters
Nigeria Immigration Service say dia headquarter for Abuja catch fire early mo-mo today.
For post wey dem do for Twitter, di Service say di fire affect some of dia offices, but dem don quench am wit di help of di Federal Fire Service plus oda agencies around dia office.
Dem add say, even though di fire happun, dat no go "in any way affect" di discharge of dia services.
E neva clear wetin cause di fire but di Service say dem dey investigate.
