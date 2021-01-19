Donald Trump: Eight pictures wey tell di tori of Trump US presidency

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis na Donald Trump full last day as di president of di United States of America.

Dis go end di presidency wey many pipo say be like soap opera.

Donald Trump no doubt kick plenti dust for air, but as preparation don dey for Joe Biden inauguration, we say make we take you back go di eight ogbonge tins wey happun for im tenure.

Number for im inauguration

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Crowd bin gada for oga Trump inauguration ceremony for 20 January 2017.

Afta di ceremony nko, na im di president accuse media say dem lie about di pipo wey attend im inauguration, wey White House Press Secretary call "di largest audience to ever see inauguration, period."

Tori be sa oga Trump vex on top how dem compare im inauguration with Barack Obama 2009 own.

Charlottesville Rally

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One rally by di far-right and white nationalists for Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 make pipo start to dey compare am to di Ku Klux Klan.

Di next day, one woman die and 19 injure wen one motor run enta di protesters wey bin dey protest against di nationalist.

Trump bin condemn di kasala for "many sides", wey vex pipo and no be until two days afta e tok against di far right extremist.

Gbas-Gbos with oda word leaders

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Oga Trump bin usually get gbege with US traditional allies and e show face wella for di G7 summit for Canada for June 2018.

Di meeting no start well as before e even start, Trump announce say EU, Mexico and Canada go dey pay 25% tariff for steel and 10% on aluminium.

Di kontris too threaten say dem go do dia own back, and all dat one na afta French President Emmanuel Macron and am bin do gbas gbos ontop Twitter.

Trump comot before di summit before di rest and claim say America "be like piggy bank wey everibodi dey tiff."

Nancy Pelosi beef with Trump

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di way Nancy Pelosi bin clap fo Donald Trump during im 2019 State of di Union address trend round di world wella as pipo see di "Pelosi clap" as di way di gbas-gbos between di House Speaker and di president be.

Dat na di year e bin break traditional protocol and no chill make di House Speaker introduce am.

Trump and Kim Jong-un

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For June 2019, Trump become di first American sitting president wey go cross di demarcation line between South Korea enta North Korea,

Oga Trump bin shock di world wen e gree meet with di North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with out any conditions despite di fact say dem bin dey insult and threaten demselves.

But e no make much difference for North Korea nuclear program and as American no gree comot NK sanctions, dia second summit no hold.

Kim Kardashian-West and Prison reform

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Kim Kardashian-West for 2019 go White House to tok about prison reform afta she use her connect with President Trump to get clemency for one grand-mama, Alice Johnson for 2018.

President Trump don already pardon 94 pipo and tori be say e fit pardon 100 more before e comot.

Trump, Bible and George Floyd

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Oga Trump go di St John's Episcopal Church wey near di white House on June 2020 to snap with Bible.

Dis na afta authorities clear protest grounds for Lafayette Square with pepper spray and grenade so e go fit pass go di church.

Dis na on top di protests wey follow di death of George Floyd, one black man wey white police officers kill for Minneapolis.

Im vex plenti religious leaders wey say e dey use religion take do politics.

US Capitol rally riot

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Plenti Trump supporters burst enta US Capitol for DC dis month afta dia "Stop the Steal" rally.

E come afta di president bin tell dem to march go congress wia politicians bin dey to certify Joe Biden win. Dem enta di building even try enta di chambers wia di lawmakers bin dey hide. Five pipo plus one policeman die for di riot.