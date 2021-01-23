Covid-19: 1,490 pipo don die of coronavirus for Nigeria - NCDC

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/NCDC

Di Nigerian Centre for Disease control don announce 1,483 new cases of Coronavirus for di kontri.

Dis go bring di total number to 118,138 with 94,150 discharged and 1,490 deaths.

Although, Lagos wey be di epicentre of di virus for di kontri no record any new case as NCDC exclude am from di list.

Di highest number of cases ova di last 24 hours bin land from Kaduna, Abuja and Plateau states.

Dis dey come as goment still dey expect delivery of 100,000 doses of di Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine by di end of January.