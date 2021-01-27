New Service Chiefs in Nigeria: Ibrahim Attahiru, Irabor, Gambo and Amao appointment make Wike, Fayose, Dino Melaye to react - See wetin dem tok

Wia dis foto come from, Social media

Reactions still dey pour in for President Muhammadu appointment of new service chiefs.

On Tuesday, di president accept di immediate resignation of di old Service Chiefs and approve dia retirement from service.

President Buhari den appoint Lucky Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff; Ishiaka Amao as Chief of Air Staff and Awwal Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff.

Immediately afta dis appointment, Nigerians, politicians, Governors don react to di news of di new service chiefs.

See dia reactions;

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers state

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike praise President Buhari for for di appointment of new Service Chiefs for di kontri.

Governor Wike say even though di appointments come late, Nigerians need to commend di President for listening to di voice of di pipo.

E say make di new service chiefs see dis appointments as opportunity to re-engineer di kortri security architecture wey don suffer serious setback for di last five years.

" Di new Service Chiefs should not politicise security by joining body with politicians. What di kontri need now na competence and professionalism wey go reduce insecurity well well. " Wike tok.

"Dis na opportunity to serve di nation and I believe say di Service Chiefs go dey focus and dedicated. "

Senator Dino Melaye

Former senator wey bin represent Kogi West senatorial district for upper chamber, Dino Melaye say make Nigerians no rejoice yet for dis new appointment.

For im twitter page, oga Dino say make Nigerians dey observant;

"Dont shout Hallelujah or Alhamdulilaihi for di locomotive announcement of new service chiefs. Shine your eyes Nigerians." Dino Melaye tok.

Ayodele Fayose, Former Governor of Ekiti State

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose say President Buhari removal of di Service Chiefs and dia replacement na right step for di right direction, although dis dey come afta persistent pressure from Nigerians.

"Di sacked Service Chiefs only serve demselves and dia pockets and can at best be described as "Disservice Chiefs" and under dem, Nigeria become completely insecured." Fayose tok

"I dey call on di ICC and oda relevant authorities make dem investigate di tenure of di "sacked" Service Chiefs , most importantly human rights abuses and extra judicial killings under dia watch and commands."

Fayose say make di new Service Chiefs learn from dia immediate predecessors and remember say nothing lasts forever.

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan

Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, pastor Reno Omokri no dey satiisfy with di pipo wey President Buhari appoint as di new service Chiefs.

"Wetin Igbo pipo do to President Buhari? " Reno tok