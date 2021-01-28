Corruption Perception Index: Nigeria drop to worstsince 2015 sake of Police bribery, odas

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria don record im worst ranking for di Transparency International Corruption Perception Index since 2015 to 149 out of 180 kontris.Di organisation say dis one based on lack of transparency, nepotism, lack of beta anti-corruption legal framework and di way bribery and extortion be for di Nigerian Police.

For di 2020 index wey dem release on Thursday, e show sat Nigeria score 25 over 100 points , wey move am to 149 of di 180 kontris dem survey.

Nigeria don drop three steps down from 146 position dem bin get for 2019.

Dis one place dem di same position wit Cameroon.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Transparency International tok say in di past four years, Nigeria don dey drop for dia corruption index and di rate of 0.6%.

Di Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/ Transparency International Nigeria bin offer some recomendation to fix di palava.