Supreme Court dismiss John Mahama application for review on interrogatories

Supreme Court of Ghana dismiss application for review of interrogatories wey John Mahama lawyers request.

Last week, de court dismiss de application to serve interrogatories on de Electoral Commission.

De interrogatories be legal term for questions which be important to a case.

But lawyers for John Mahama file application for review which de court hear today.

According to de Supreme Court judges, de nu application no satisfy de requirements for review of application.