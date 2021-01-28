Nigeria Police Force News: Five laws wey di Police get against dia female officers

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tori comot recently of say Ekiti State Police recently sack one female police officer wey dem dey call Olajide Omolola say she get belle wen she neva marry.

Dem quote Section 127 of di Police Act and Regulation against women police getting pregnant before marriage take sack am.

Well, tori be sa di Police currently dey run on laws from 1968 and plenti of dem dey discriminatory against women.

So dis na some of di laws wey di Nigerian police dey put on top women dia head.