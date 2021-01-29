Oil spill: Court say Shell Nigeria dey responsible for oil spills for Niger Delta

A Dutch appeals court don rule say di Nigerian branch of oil giant Shell na im dey responsible for leaks for di Niger Delta.

Di court order make Shell Nigeria pay compensation to Nigerian farmers, while im subsidiary and im Anglo-Dutch parent company go install equipment wey go prevent future damage.

Four Nigerian farmers who alleged widespread of pollution on dia land na dem launch di case in 2008.

Shell Nigeria fit appeal di ruling.

Di court say dem go determine di amount of compensation ''at a later stage''

Di farmers' case bin backed by environmental group Friends of di Earth.

''Tears of joy here. Afta 13 years, we don win,'' di Dutch branch of Friends of di Earth tweet.