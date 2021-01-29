Muhammadu Buhari: Garba Shehu reply Transparency International say Buhari goment deserve credit for reducing corruption

Wia dis foto come from, BASHIR AHMAD/TWITTER

Federal goment don react to di Transparency International Corruption Perception Index wey say Nigeria dey 149 position among kontries wey dey transparent.

On Thursday, Transparency International rank Nigeria at 149 out of 180 kontries on transparency, dis na Nigeria worst performance since President Muhammadu Buhari enta power for 2015.

Di report reveal say Nigeria score 25 out of 100 points for di corruption perception index.

But Nigeria goment say na lie for dis ranking and challenge Transparency International to provide statistics to justify dis dia rating wey dem call baseless.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Buhari

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to di President, Garba Shehu na im reply Transparency International Corruption for one statement;

"We don repeatedly challenge Transparency International to provide indices and statistics of dia own to justify dia sensational and baseless rating on Nigeria and di fight against corruption. We expect dem to come clean and stop to dey tell old stories."

"We also know about di characters behind Transparency International in Nigeria wey dia opposition to Buhari administration no dey hidden."

"Buhari administration deserves credit for reducing corruption in di public service and go continue to support prevention, enforcement, public education and enlightenment activities of anti-corruption agencies."

Oga Garba continue to list how Buhari goment through di EFCC don recover plenti money between 2009 — 2019 and between 2015 - 2019.

E say di administration don use preventative methods like Treasury Single Account (TSA), Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to stop corruption and remove 54,000 ghost workers from federal civil service.

Transparency International rank New Zealand and Denmark for number one position for kontries wey dey transparent in terms of corruption and dem score 88 out of 100 points.