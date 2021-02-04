Joeboy New Album: Wetin we know about Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic

Joe boy don drop im first studio album, Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic on Thursday, 4th February.

E go be im first full bodi of work since im EP wey im bring call am Love & Light.

Joeboy post to thank im fans as dem hype di album as e comot.

Di 14 track album no feature any oda artists and follow im normal M.O of im songs wey normally dey short but tori be say di songs average long pass im EP.

Many pipo don dey gbadun di song for inside social media, as one pesin to say di reason why im no call di song "Somewhere Between Beauty and Pure Juju" im no go too cast.

E bin reveal wen im drop tracklist for di begining of February say, "To create records dem wey dey live changing na one of life's greatest gifts to humanity, and I don live inside di music sotay "

Wetin pipo dey tok about di album?

Plenti pipo don gbadun di song for inside social media sotay e start to dey trend for inside social media.

Some pipo don either pick "Door" or "Show Me" as dia favourite song for di album.

While odas dey tok about im bin no feature for im album.

Who be Joeboy?

Joeboy, na di first artist wey comot from emPawa Africa and for 2019, release di visualizer for im first hit wey im call "Baby".

Di 23 year old come drop im EP dat same year wey im call Love & Light wey feature songs like Beginning, Don't Call Me Back and All For You.

Joeboy bin tease say im go drop im first studio album by 2020 but im postpone am.