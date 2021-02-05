Marjorie Taylor Greene: US Congress don punish di Republican Congresswoman

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di American House of Representatives don vote to punish one Republican ova comments wey she tok by removing her for two committees.

Marjorie Taylor Greene no go dey for di education and budget panels.

She bin dey promote conspiracy theories and bin show support for violence against Democrats.

Before di vote di new Georgia congresswoman tok say she dey sorry for her views wey include claims like say school shootings and 9/11 bin dey staged.

Who be Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Mrs Greene na 46 year old Republican Representative wey bin file articles of impeachment last month against President Joe Biden, wia she bin accuse of corruption and abuse of power.

She be business woman wey turn politician for Georgia and her social media accounts don like comments wet call for di murder of Democratic politicians.

She be big Trump supporter and don claim say na Donald Trump be di real winner of di 2020 election.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For recently revealed video, e show her few weeks afta di February 2018 Parkland school shooting dey pursue gun-control activist David Hogg wey bin survive di attack as im bin dey visit senators for di US Capitol dey ask am questions like why im wan seize her weapons.

But she tok sorry for di floor of di house say, she no longer believe in QAnon, she tok say she don believe say di school shootings dey real and she retract her statement say she no believe 9/11 na fake.

Mrs Greene further tok say she bin dey vex about wetin bin dey happun for America na im make she start to dey look conspiracy theories online for 2018.

Why dem dey punish am?

According to Democrats for di House, dem tok say dem dey worried say Rpublicans dey accepting of "an extreme conspiracy theorist".

Adding say dem never see situation like dis wey pesin for Congress go express support for political violence.

Dis dey come as even Republican Minority Senate Leader Mitch McConnell tok say wetin she tok na crazy lies and represent di cancer for di Republican party.