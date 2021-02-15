Yoruba Hausa clash in Ibadan: Yoruba pipo, Hausa ethnic group clash in Ibadan Shasha market latest update & Oyo State Govnor Seyi reaction

Wia dis foto come from, Oyo Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor Seyi Makinde, di state Commissioner of Police and Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (R-L) visit di area on Sunday

Oyo State Govnor Seyi Makinde dey call for calm among Yoruba in Ibadan afta Hausa ethnic group clash wey happun over di weekend inside di Shasha market for south west Nigeria state.

Makinde beg all di groups wey dey involve for di katakata wey kill ten pipo wunjure more than one hundred odas for Shasa market, for di state capital Ibadan, make dem calm down.

Govnor Seyi Makinde, wey bin visit di area wey di violence happun, encourage di Fulani and Yoruba ethnic groups make dem embrace peace, come add promise say im go serve justice to pipo wey get hand for di katakata.

[Yoruba Hausa clash in Ibadan] - Eyewitness react

Pipo wey bin cari eye see how di kasala take start inside one market afta one Hausa wheelbarrow pusher allegedly hit one Yoruba man kill am as dem dey quarrel.

Di death of di man make Yoruba youths go do revenge attack against members of Hausa community.

Chairman of di Traders Union for Shasa Market, tell BBC say at least ten pipo die and more dan hundred injure, plus many shops and houses burn down for di fight.

Police say dem dey investigate, but human rights group Amnesty International, dey ask for independent investigate for di mata.

[Yoruba Hausa clash in Ibadan] - How Federal Government react

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don promise say im regime no go allow any ethnic or religious group to cause hate plus katakata against oda groups.

Presido Buhari through im senior special adviser on media and publicity, Garba Shehu hala dis one for statement afta di ethnic violence wey happun for Shasa community for Ibadan south west Nigeria

Nigeria Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo wey from di south west region, also speak on wetin dey happen for Shasha area of Oyo state.

"Wen disagreement dey ground between pipo or one pesin commit criminal act against anoda pesin we gats make sure say we see am as e be - criminal - sometin wey dem go punish based on law. No be ethnic conflict."

VP Osinbajo bin dey visit di Jakande family on condolence visit for Lagos wen e yan dis one.

"I bin hear of di unfortunate kasala wey bust and di loss of lives for di Shasha market dis days wey pass.

Shasha market na "melting pot" for traders wey dey bring foodstuff from di North to di Southwest for decades. For many years, traders from di North dey run business wit dia brothers from di Southwest and dem dey live in peace and even inter-marry.

Shasha is a place of unity".

Wetin we call dis foto, Oyo state govnor Seyi Makinde don order curfew for di area

[Yoruba Hausa clash in Ibadan] - Background

On Friday, February 12 kasala bust for di popular Shasha Market, for Ibadan, Oyo state South West Nigeria afta youths from both di Hausa and Yoruba communities fight.

According to local tori pipo na misunderstanding start di mata and na so di two tribes com dey scata di area.

Authorities later deploy security go Shasha market but by dat time like 50 shops and plenti goods and property don spoil finish.

Dem even tiff from some shops. Di Oyo State goment order di sharpaly closing of Shasha market for Akinyele Local Goment Area of Ibadan.

Dis na sake of kata kata wey shele on Friday. For statement wey di chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, drop, im sake dem set di curfew make law and order no dabaru for di area as denm also set for Shasha and di market area.

Di curfew time go be from 6pm to 7am.