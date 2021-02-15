[Mr Macaroni] Debo Adebayo: "Mr Macaroni you are doing well" - Profile of di Nigerian Comedian police arrest for di Lekki Toll Gate protest

Wia dis foto come from, Mr Macaroni

"Mr Macaroni you are doing well" - Na di popular phrase Nigerians take sabi comedian Debo Adebayo AKA "Mr Macaroni" sake of im comedy skits wey get plenty followers on social media sake of how e dey reflect wetin dey happun for society.

But im [Mr Macaroni] popularity increase much more afta police arrest am for di Lekki Toll Gate protest on 13 February, 2021 wen many young pipo bin plan one protest against plans to open di popular toll for Nigeria commercial city of Lagos.

Tori be say, since di EndSARS protest against police brutality for Lagos Nigeria for October 2020, di name Mr Macaroni don blow pass as pipo bin take sabi am before.

Wia dis foto come from, Debo Macaron/ BBC

Di EndSARS di biggest protests wey Nigerian youths don eva organise to fight against police harassment and brutality, plus extrajudicial killings by di police branch, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Now na who be Debo Adebayo AKA "Mr Macaroni"? Kack sharperly, read dis tori till di end to sabi some interesting tins about dis Nigerian comedian turn EndSARS activist

Debo Adebayo [Mr Macaroni] Profile

Wia dis foto come from, Mr Macaroni

State of Origin: Debo Adedayo na from Ogun state south west Nigeria, but I dey live for Lagos.

Date of Birth: Dem born am on di May 3, 1992.

Education: Mr Macaroni bin attend primary school for Tendercare International School, do secondary for Babcock University High School, come study theatre Arts and Film studies for Redeemer's University, Ede.

Job: Im na di founder of Mr Macaroni Entertainment, registered company wey specialise for different kain of entertainment.

Career: Oga Debo bin don start to dey do acting since in dey for primary school but na for 2012 e begin show for many feem and TV series.