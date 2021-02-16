Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala WTO, Amina Muhammed UN, Mohammad Barkindo OPEC, Akinwumi Adesina AfDB - See odas wey dey rep Nigeria

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, di tear rubber Director General of World Trade Organization [WTO], na just one of some oda Nigerians wey dey rep Nigeria for international organisations today.

Okonjo-Iweala new office for WTO mean say Nigeria don get additional feather for im cap as anoda citizen of di west African nation wey don grab very big, very correct international appointment.

Yes! Wit her appointment on 15 February, 2021 madam Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala become di first Nigerian woman and di first African to head di World trade Organisation

See pda Nigerians wey dey hold top positions for different international organisations for di world

[Akinwunmi Adesina] - President Africa Development Bank

Nigeria former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Akinwunmi Adesina, na di president of di Africa Development Bank.

Oga Adesina first become president of di Africa Development Bank for 2015.

Im get re-election for second term for 2020. Adesina an di first Nigerian to eva old di position.

[Chile Ebeo-Osuji] - President International Criminal Court

Judge Chile Ebeo-Osuji, na di president of the International Criminal Court [ICC].

Im tenure begin for 2018 and e go end later dis year for 2021.

Chile Eboe-Osuji be di first Nigerian wey go become judge since 2012 for di ICC.

President of the 74th UN General Assembly

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande na di President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

Oga Muhammad-Bande become UN General Assembly on September 17 2019.

Before den, im don serve as di Nigeria ambassador to di United Nations from 2010 to 2016.

[Amina J. Muhammed] Deputy Secretary-General of UN

Amina J. Muhammed na di Deputy Secretary General of di United Nations and Chair of di United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

She first join di UN for 2012 as Special Adviser to di former Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon.

[Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo] Secretary General of OPEC

Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo na di Secretary General of Organisation of di Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Im resume office as di SG for 2016, before dat time, im bin don serve as OPEC Acting Secretary General for 2006.