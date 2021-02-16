AbdulRasheed Bawa be "new EFCC chairman" President Buhari nominate to head Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC Wetin we call dis foto, Di 40 years old AbdulRasheed Bawa fit become di youngest EFCC oga since dem create di commission for 2003.

Nigeria president Muhammadu don nominate di new head of di kontri corruption police Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oga Buhari forward di name of Abdulrasheed Bawa to di Nigeria Senate to confirm am as di permanent chairman of di commission.

Inside statement wey presidential aide, femi Adesina, release, im say Oga Bawa na trained EFCC investigator wey get orishirishi experience for di investigation of advance free fraud mata, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, plus oda kains of economic crimes.

If dem confam am, di 40 years old oga Bawa go become di youngest EFCC oga since dem create di commission for 2003.

Presido Buhari bin remove di form EFCC oga Ibrahim Magu for July 2020 on top accuse of corruption wey connect wit how im agency bin take make moni plus property dem wey dem bin recover from corrupt individuals and organisation.

Afta Magu comot, anoda officer Mohammed Umar bin dey work as acting chairmo.