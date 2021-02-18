Orlu crisis video: Wetin we sabi about Orlu trend for social media

Wetin we call dis foto, How tins be on Thursday for Orlu

Investigate wey BBC do so far on top tori say Nigeria Military dey do air strike for Orlu, Imo State show say notin like dat dey happun for inside Orlu town.

Twitter and Instagram for Nigeria dey on fire as some local tori pipo dey report say Nigeria Military dey conduct air strikes for Orlu as dem dey try catch members of Eastern Security Network (ESN). Different kain of videos just dey fly upandan for Twitter wey show as one helicopter dey fly around for Orlu.

For inside one of di video wey go viral helicopter fly pass, den as e fly out of di view of di video you fit hear gun shot. One man voice dey shout, "ha! Jesus Christ o! wia dis one dey? Ha! Why dis pipo dey waka upandan abeg? Why dis pipo dey… Jesus see gun. Ha!... make everybody enta inside uns still stand here."

BBC no fit confam wen or wia dem shoot di viral video wey many pipo don share for social media.

But di Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, tell BBC say im no sabi anytin about di mata.

"Pipo just dey call me to ask me wetin dey happun for Orlu, but as far as I know Orlu dey peace and notin dey happun dia," na so Oga Ikeokwu tok.

Odz Chioma wey dey live for Orlu town, also tell BBC say no katakata dey happun for her area. She add say military still dey evriwia for di town but dem no dey worry anybody.

Wetin Army tok?

Di army tok-tok pesin of di 34 artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, Imo state, Babatunde Zubairu, say dem deploy helicopters go Orlu but dia officers no dey harrass anybody

How pipo dey react for Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

