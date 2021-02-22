Bayelsa Sextuplets: 'I conceive dem afta 21 years of wating' - Doris Wilson

49 year old Deaconess Doris Levi Wilson na di mama of Miracle, Mercy, Merit, Marvis, Marvellous and Mirabel, four girls and two boys, di Bayelsa Sextuplets wey she born on 9 February, 2021.

Di Sextuplets dey come six years after she born boy and girl twins, Peremobowei Prince and Peremoboere Princess and dis ones come after 21 years of waiting.

Deaconess Doris Wilson wey from Koluama for Southern Ijaw local goment area of Bayelsa State tell BBC Pidgin say na since 1994 she marry her husband, Levi Wilson and since dem dey expect to born pikin but no way.