Coronavirus vaccines in Ghana: Covax vaccines in Ghana & how dem plan Covid-19 vaccination phase by phase

Wia dis foto come from, Unicef Ghana Wetin we call dis foto, The WHO and Unicef said the delivery was a momentous occasion

Ghana goment collect Covax vaccines first batch of 600,000 doses on Tuesday and dem go conduct dia Covid-19 vaccination phase by phase for different groups of pipo for di west african kontri.

For statement wey di Ministry of Information release, beginning from March 2, 2021, dem go move di Covid-19 vaccines go health centres plus oda centres wey goment a approve for different regions of di kontri.

Di authorities say di first groups of pipo wey dem go begin vaccinate na health workers, pipo wey dey 60 year and ova, pipo wey gt underlying health problem, frontline executive, members of parliament, judiciary and dia staff, frontline security personnel, some religious leaders, essential workers, teachers plus oda personalities for di Greater Accra Metro including Awutu, Senya and Awutu Senya East for di Central Region.

Wia dis foto come from, UK in Ghana

Dem go also vaccinate pipo wey wey dey inside dis group wey dey live for Greater Kumasi Metro and Obuasi municipality.

On Tuesday 24 February, plane wey carry 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine wey COVID-Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) dey organise don land Accra, Ghana.

Dis one make Ghana di first African kontri to receive coronavirus vaccine through COVAX wey be world programme wey World Health Organisation create to make sure dem share vaccine fairly among kontris.

Unicef say dem choose di kontri to collect di Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine because dem ready to begin vaccination.