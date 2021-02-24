NDLEA office in Lagos catch 'drug lord' wey dey import drugs-baked cakes & biscuits, seize container of Tramadol for Apapa

Wia dis foto come from, NDLEA

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for Nigeria don seize one container of Tramadol for Apapa seaport for Lagos.

Di agency also arrest 90 pipo including one Indian man wen dem raid some drug cartels for different parts of Lagos including Agege, Ikorodu, Lekki and Okokomaiko wia dem seize anoda 614.396 kilograms of orishirishi hard drugs.

Inside statement wey di agency release, di director media and advocacy, Femi Babafemi, say di container wey dem seize get about two million capsules of Tramadol wey dem pack inside 554 cartons.

According to the Apapa seaport area commander of NDLEA, Samuel Gadzama, dem bin don first corner plus seize one of di containers wey cari illegal drugs for Kenya.

"Though di second container still find im way come Nigeria, but di eagle eye of our narcotic agents discover am during joint inspection of di ship," im tok.

Di statement point accusing finger give one Samuel Ebenezer say him dey lead one of di cartel dey import special sophisticated drugs from United states wey dem dey bake put inside cakes, biscuits and cookies to sell to rich and powerful pipo wey dey for Lekki and Lagos Island.