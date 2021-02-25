Cross River Police confirm cultists shoot kill four policemen for Calabar afta Aguata, Abayi-Aba attacks

Wia dis foto come from, AAFP Wetin we call dis foto, Different security palava dey Nigeria at di moment.

Cross River State Police Command don confirm to BBC say suspected cultists kill four policemen today for Calabar southern Nigeria.

Police say dem don arrest five suspects wey attack and kill four of dia policemen for early morning of Thursday February 25.

Di state Commissioner of Police Sikiru Akande wey confirm di situation to BBC Pidgin say dem don arrest five of di boys wey dem believe say follow kill di officers and dem still dey look for di odas.

"Di four policemen wey bin dey for mufti bin go to location wey nobody sabi and na for dia some pipo attack and kill dem.

Initially we no bin sabi who be di attackers but later wey discover say na just some cult boys wey dey find weapons." Di commissioner add.

So far dem don recover two of dia weapons and dem still dey find di odas.

Wetin local pipo report ontop di policemen dem kill

Wia dis foto come from, YASUYOSHI CHIBA Wetin we call dis foto, Police stations and formations don suffer different attacks lately across Nigeria.

According to local tori pipo dem wey report di killing of dis four policemen, di men bin dey duty for check point for Ayanmbat community near Idundu for Aka Efa area of Calabar.

Di policemen wey dem neva give dia names bin dey rest wen di dem kill dem, di reports add.

Wen tori pipo reach dia dis morning, na six deadi bodi dem bin see wey include dat of two civilians, and blood stain full everiwia.

Dis attack dey happun just 24 hours afta wey dem kill some policemen for Aguata local government area for Anambra state.