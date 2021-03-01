Sheik Gumi: 'To kidnap pikin dey beta dan to ransack villages - Sheik Gumi

Kaduna Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi don tok say plans dey on ground to secure di release of di 300 students wey dem kidnap for Zamfara state.

E tok for interview give BBC say di recent spate of kidnappings for di Northern part of di kontri show say, di journey of criminality don almost finish.

Gumi tok say "for me, I think say to cari pikin go safely dey beta than to ransack villages dem and kill human beings."

According to Sheik Gumi di Friday kidnap of di Jangebe students na because state goment bin no join di particular group of bandits with those wey dey negotiate for peace for di state.

Na on Friday, 26 February gunmen enter girls secondary school for Jangebe town, Zamfara state for northwest Nigeria kidnap 317 girls enter bush.

Wia dis foto come from, Sanusi Jangebe Wetin we call dis foto, Zamfara school Kidnap come one week afta di kidnap of di Kankgara boys for Niger state for February 17

How banditry go soon end for North

Sheik Gumi call im movement to visit alleged Bandits as movement of peace on top say dem de follow tok to bandits dem say wetin dem dey do dey wrong.

E say im initiative don make am so dat di bandits dey care for human life na why dem nove from burning cities to "cari pikin dem safely comot."

However, e tok say make state goment put more effort to get to more splinter groups for di communities dem wey fit vex say dem bin no dey included or negotiation do dia own kidnapping but im get assurance say banditry go soon end.

Shiek Gumi tok say any pesin wey dey against di movement of peace na criminal on top say dem want di bloodshed to continue.

Wetin to call Northern Bandits?

Wia dis foto come from, Niger State Government Wetin we call dis foto, Sheik Gumi tok say im bin help beg bandits to secure di release of di Kangara abductees

Sheik Gumi tok say to call bandits say dem be criminals go fit add oil for inside fire as e dey, "hurt dia feelings".

E say although kidnapping, rapin and killing of innocent pipo na crime, to call di pipo wey dey do am for north criminal, na to create war.

E compare di bandits with di Col. Ojukwu and di Niger Delta Militants and say make dem call di bandits militants as dem dem bin do for Niger Deltans and try for peace across di kontri.