Obafemi Martins: Wetin you suppose know about di football star

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigerian rapper CDQ don carry alleged quarrel wey football star Obafemi Martins and singer Burna Boy bin get enta social media afta im accuse di two time Grammy Nominee say im abuse Obafemi Martins.

Few hours later video comot wey show di three of dem for club dey jolly, sometin wey reports suggests say na hours afta di initial tweet bin comot for outside.

Wia dis foto come from, Snapchat/ Samlarry Elegushi

Neither Obafemi Martins or Burna Boy don come for outside to tok about di mata.

Who be Obafemi Martins?

Obafemi Martins, or Oba Goal as many pipo dey call am, na Nigeria fifth top goalscorer with 18 goals as im feature for three African Cup of Nations competition for 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Di striker also follow di kontri play for di Fifa World Cup for 2010 before im retire from International football for 2013.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Obafemi Martins for di 2010 World Cup

Di former Nigerian international first start im international career for Inter Milan before in join Newcastle for August 2006 wia im score 35 goals for im three seasons dia.

For 2011, Martins join Birmingham City on loan and give dem dia winning goal against Arsenal for di Carling Cup final to give dem dia first trophy since 1963.

E carry im self go China for 2016 with im move to Shanghai Shenhua for 2016, come suffer hastring injury wey leave am without club for 2019, first time in 18 years.

Howeva for 2020, im join Chinese Super League Club, Wuhan Zall.

Wetin be Obafemi Martins Net worth

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tori be say Obafemi Networth dey worth ova $25 million.

Dis dey come from di houses wey im get for both Lagos, Nigeria as well as im house for Como, Italy.