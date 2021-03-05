"Ousmane Sonko" arrest update: 'Manifestation au Sénégal' - Why Senegal pipo dey protest?

Protesters for Dakar

Since di Wednesday arrest of di opposition politician Ousmane Sonko, pipo don dey protest for different parts of Senegal to ask for im release.

But wetin dey cause dis tension and wetin Ousmane Sonko represent for Senegal?

Two pipo don die, katakata for di front or Cheikh Anta Diop University for Dakar, vandalised supermarkets and filling stations, burn burn cars, sacked state services, ransacked media headquarters.

All dis na di result of di violent protest wey happun for different areas of Dakar and di city of Bignona wey Ousmane Sonko dey control.

On Friday, one opposition group wey consist of political parties and civil services movements call on Senegal pipo make everybody enta street to protest injustice.

From a case of alleged rape to political kasala

For beginning of February, on 20 years old girl wey dey do massage, wey dey work for one private practice for Dakar, file complain against Ousmane Sonko.

She accuse am sexual assault and say im dey threaten am wit death.

Inside different public statements , Sonko deny di accuse come add say na conspiracy wey president Macky Sall arrange against. Di president deny say im hand no dey for wetin im call "dis private mata."

Afta plenty gbas gbos dem arrest Sonko on Wednesday.

Im bin dey road dey go court to respond on top di alleged rape accuse. Im bin first say im no go go, as im argue say di im parliamentary immunity wey dem remove illegal.

Protester enta road to do i-no-go-gree for Dakar

As im dey drive go court wit crowd of activists wey follow am, some security agents stop dem come tell dem to change dia route.

According to di prefect of Dakar, na wenim refuse to change route n aim dem come arrest am for disturbing public order and participating in unauthorised demonstration.

amnesty International don describe im arrest, plus dat of 17 members of im party for di front of im house last week as "arbitrary" or witout any reason.

Di human right group say dem bin arrest Sonko as im dey inside im car.

Who be Ousmane Sonko and wtin im represent?

As president of di Pastef party and member of parliament since 2017, Ousmane Sonko dey represent di hope for change to im militants.

Im base im political ideas or ideology on wetin we fit call radical opposition to wetin im call "di system."

Inside one video wey im quality no too good, wey dey feem during one meeting wit activists later come share for social media for 2018, im say: "Very big potential and real capacity dey dis kontri. E dey unacceptable to see di kain suffer wey pipo dey suffer." Im say: "Our politicians a criminals. Dem suppose shot di pipo wey rule Senegal from di beginning."

Dat statement cause kasala for Senegal and di leader of Pastef come rearrange im tok say: "I dey limit mysef to di pipo wey bin manage dis kontri, not necessarily di presidents."

For interview wey im do wit BBC for 2018, im say Thomas Sankara na im model for politics and Rwanda President Paul Kagame im model for governance.

For Senegal, im dey usually refer to Mamadou Dia - di Senegalese Council president from 1960 to 1962 (im equivalent today go be prime minister) - and di ogbonge Senegalese intellectual Cheikh Anta Diop.

Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko

Inspector of Taxes and Domains, Ousmane Sonko bin create di Syndicat Autonome des Agents des Impôts et Domaines (SAID) for 2004 and im an im serve as di first general secretary.

Na during dis period im begin criticize goment and accuse di kontri of fiscal and budget anomalies.

For 2014, e create im political party Pastef begin prepare to become president.

Im attack President Macky, question im governance.

For 2016, dem remove am from civil service on top accuse say im fail to respect im duty of reserve.

Im come third for 2019 presidential election wit 15.67% of di vote afta outgoing President Macky Sall and former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck.

During di election campaign, Pastef leader na "Senegalese Trump" becos of im nationalist ideology and im opposition of influence of foreign power sometimes.

Idrissa Seck bin join Macky Sall for 2020 wit im appointment as president of di Economic, Social and Environmental Concil.

Oda politicians wey fit dey considered as Macky Sall rivals, oga Sall don pack dem go one corner; Karim Wade, former goment minister and son of former president Abdoulaye Wade, dey exile for Qatar since dem release am from prison for 2015.

Dem remove am and di former Mayor of Dakar, Khalifa Sall, wey dem release from prison for 2019 from di electoral rolls come disqualify dem from di 2019 presidential election.

Dia fore, Ousamane Sonko dey like di last major opponent to President Macky Sall, im last serious political challenger.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Violence for locations for Senegal

Goment tok tok pesin, Oumar Gueye don condemn di violence wey follow di arrest Ousmane Sonko.

Im call am "flagrant violation of state of health disaster" wey dem put since last month sake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Inside statement wey im release on Thursday evening, im say authorities dey investigate di death of one man for di town of Bignona and dem dey seriously try to bring to justice pipo wey cause di kasala.

Di goment don suspend two television stations for 73 hours sake of dem cover violence, come draw ear give di mdia on top wetin goment call "bias coverage wey fit to cause hatred and violence."

Amnesty international say dem dey concern about di suspension of Walf TV and SEN TV plus attack on some media houses by unknown pipo during di violence.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di NGO also show concern for wetin im consider excess use of force by security forces.

"Di Senegal authorities must to immediately stop di arrest of opponents and activists witout reason, respect freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, plus explain di presence of men wey cari clubs or sticks dey follow security forces," Amnesty tok for statement wey e release on Friday.

On Friday around midnight, goment restrict access to social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube, according to internet observatory Netblocks.

But dis morning, internet and access to social media networks come back.