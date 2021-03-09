Harry and Meghan: Wetin Buckingham Palace tok on di Sussex royal interview

Wia dis foto come from, Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions / CBS

Di British Royal Family don break dia silence on top of di Duke and Duchess of Sussex interview wey dem bin get with Oprah Winfrey.

For statement, Buckingham Palace release, dem tok say dem dey sad on top how di last few years don dey challenging for Harry and Meghan.

Dem also add say dem go deal with di issues wey dem raise particularly about race seriously, and privately as family.

Buckingham Palace describe di race issues as "concerning" and for inside dia statement, di Palace say dem dey take di "claims very seriously".