Justice Onehi: Meet di graduate wey dey sell akara for Benue State

First born out of seven children, Justice Emmanuel Onehi na graduate of Benue State Polytechnic wey turn to Akara business sake of e no get job.

Afta e wait for job three years afta im graduate from di Polytechnic, Justice use di five thousand Naira wey im friend dash am take start di akara business.

Despite words of discouragement by friends and oda pipo, di Textile design graduate dey determined to no let wetin pipo tok discourage am.

For inside dis interview wit BBC News Pidgin, Justice tok about im dream to build di akara food business to restaurant level one day.

Producer: Dooshima Abu