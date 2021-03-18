Kunle Afolayan: ‘No be thing of shame to say I poor before...’

Kunle Afolayan new Netflix deal go see di veteran filmmaker produce three films wit di streaming giant.

Weda na feem like ‘Citation’ wey bin also stream for di service for 2020 or older ones wey im don produce like ‘Figurine’ and ‘Phone Swap’, audiences dey too gbadun Afolayan work.

“Time neva big pass like dis for us, wia dem dey showcase plenti Nigerian stories to di whole world!”

Outside of feem, Afolayan wey also dey act follow tok about growing up and how e ginger am for di business of film.

‘Wen dem dey go tour for feem as I small...I don dey learn as dem dey do publicity and ticket sales.’

Ontop im new deal wit Netflix, Afolayan go produce and premiere three new feem: one be historical drama, one be folklore fantasy and di last one go be character drama.

All of dem go dey set in Nigeria.