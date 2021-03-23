Ugo Ugochukwu parents: Who be di parents behind di 13 year old McLaren signing

Ogbonge Nigerian super model, Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi and her husband Italian Fashion Designer Luca Orlandi born Ugo Ugochukwu for New York.

Dem bin marry for 2008 and get two pikin, Hugo (Ugo) wey be 13 years old and Marco Orlandi wey be nine years.

Oluchi na model wey walk di runway for many ogbonge designers like Gucci, Fendi, Chanel, Christian Dior and odas.

She earn super model status afta she appear for Victoria Secret for six years from 2000 to 2007.

She also bin get regular gig to host di African Next Top Model for 2013.

Oluchi wey bin grow up for Lagos begin her super model career on an international level wen she win di 'Face of Africa' contest for 1998.

Who be Ugo papa, Luca Orlandi?

Luca Orlandi na Italian Fashion Designer wey dem born for Milan and bin join im family textile business wey don dey run for generations.

E bin start im fashion company LUCA LUCA for 1991 as a ready to wear women's fashion collection.

Wetin to know about Ugochukwu

Dem born Ugochukwu for New York but im mama na Nigerian, wey be ogbonge super model, Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi.

She react to di news with post on Instagram.

Ugochukwu win last year FIA OK Junior European championship, and dem crown am FIA European karting champion.

Im don graduate to di senior class dis season.

Ugochukwu tok about di mata say: "I dey honoured to be signed by di ogbonge team as McLaren Racing so early in my career.