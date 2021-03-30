Tanzania don get new Vice President

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Dkt. Phillip Mpango

Tanzania parliament don confam di appointment of finance minister Phillip Mpango as di kontri new vice president.

President Samia Suluhu bin send di name of Philip Isdor Mpango go parliament for as Vice President nominee, while Parliament Speaker Job Ndugai announce oga Mpango nomination before di approval vote.

Mpango dey occupy di seat of vice president wey dey vacant afta di President Suluhu take over as president afta di death of President John Magufili for March 17.

Immediately afta parliament announce im name, Mpango say in dey surprise and say im ready to take di responsibility.

Di new VP follow among di two ministers wey wey late President Magufuli appoint again as im start im second term.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Who be Philip Mpango?

Dem born oga Mpango on July 14, 1957 for Kigoma Region of Tanzania.

Im get im first degree up to Ph.D in Economics for di University of Dar es Salaam from 1984 to 1996.

Oga Mpango na economist and im don hold different positions including as senior economist for World Bank from 2002 to 2006.

Im bin also serve as economic adviser to former President Jakaya Kiwete, 2007 to 2009.

E join president Magafuli first cabinet as minister of finance and planning.