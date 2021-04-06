Plastic bottle house in Kaduna: Yahaya Ahmed tok how and why e use plastic bottles take build house

7 minutes wey don pass

‘As cement cost i dey advise pipo to dey build bottle houses’

“Bottle houses dey stronger and cheaper to produce and now wey cement dey costly pipo suppose dey consider dis kain houses.”

Yahaya Ahmed, di man wey build house for Kaduna state for northern Nigeria with nearly 20,000 condemn bottles don tell BBC Pidgin how e do am.

“Dis one wey I build na di first of its kind for di whole of sub saharan Africa because I dey part of NGO wey dey check all dis things from around di continent.” Ahmed tok.

For Yahaya, di dream start wen e bin dey stay Germany many years ago wen e dey school dia and now e dey hope say Nigeria and oda African kontries go adopt dis kain houses.

“Dis kain houses dey many times stronger dan your normal block cement house and dey weather friendly too. If outside dey hot if you enter inside, di house go dey cool.”

Yahaya say di bottle house dey fire resistant unlike normal cement block houses because of di clay material inside di bottles.

“We even try am during our experiment stage we use petrol come light fire but e no penetrate di building, so di house dey fire resistant.”

Yahaya say children and oda pipo na dem helep am pick di bottles from different dust bins, eateries and oda places for di project.