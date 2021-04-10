Prince Philip: Remembering di husband to Queen Elizabeth II wey die at di age of 99
Di royal couple bin marry for ova 70 years, afta dem make dia vows on 20 November 1947, inside London Westminster Abbey. Lieut. Philip Mountbatten din dey 26 at time, and di den Princess Elizabeth just 21.
Prince Philip no eva dey in line for di British throne, wey im eldest son, Prince Charles, be di current heir.
Energetic and practical, Prince Philip help modernise di British royal family, and im leave deep personal legacy coloured by om charitable and sporting commitments.