Chibok schoolgirls kidnapping: Nigerian Presidency say dem still get di girls for mind, 7 years later

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Stefan Heunis Wetin we call dis foto, For 2018, Federal goment bin release 106 Chibok girls give dia parents

Di Nigerian Presidency say dem still dey work to find di remaining missing girls from Chibok, Borno State.

Dis na as seven years don pass since Boko Haram bin kidnap 276 school students from di Goment Girls College, Chibok.

For statement, dem say di plan to release di remaining 112 girls wey still dey miss, still dey go on.

Di goment dey get hope on top say, "di recent decisive push wey di miltary do against terrorists dey give hope say breakthrough dey possible and e fit happun anytime soon."

Dem still add say make kontri pipo dey pray for di military for di work wey dem dey do to end di insurgency for di kontri and free all di citizens wey dey hostage.

Na on 14 April, 2014, gunmen bin enta di school for Borno State and pack di students, sometin wey bin make world wide news and start di call for #BringBackOurGirls.