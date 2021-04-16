Uloho Othuko: I marry two wives 'to do better than my father'

24 minutes wey don pass

'To marry two women pipo go say gain no dey but for me gain dey because two heads dey better than one. We go fit reason togeda three of us.'

Dat na di words of 37-years old Uloho Othuko Samson wey marry two wives for Ughelli, Delta State as im hope to do pass wetin im papa do.

Othuko marry two wives on di same day as e no ever tink say e go be problem for am despite wetin pipo dey tok.