Cape Town fire: Rhodes memorial fire dey burn 'out of control' for South Africa

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Sisonke Mlamla Wetin we call dis foto, Fire fighters dey try quench di fire fir di Table Mountain

Big fire wey dey out of control dey burn for Table Mountain for Cape Town, South Africa.

Fire fighters dey fight very hard to control di fire wey don go out of control as e don move begin burn buildings.

Di fire don burn part of one restaurant and for Rhodes Memorial and e still dey spread.

Unconfam tori be say di fire start afta one big explosion wey happun for di Rhodes Memorial restaurant. But no official statement yet on how di fire take start.

Wia dis foto come from, Sisonke Mlamla

Di Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services tok tok pesin, Jermine Carelse, tell local tori pipo say dem bin get alert of di fire around 8:45am South African time.

Oga Carelse say dem immediately send firemen go di mountain side and dem still dey expect more fire-fighters to come join.

Im add say dem also get three helicopters wey dey water bomb di area - to try to quench di fire as dem dey use helicopter to release water from sky.