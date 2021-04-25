I tattoo my mama face for di leg I dey take hustle becos she suffer for us- Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee

Dem no support media player for your device

I tattoo my mama face for di leg I dey take hustle becos she suffer for us- Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee

54 minutes wey don pass

"My mama na my strength, na why I tattoo her face for di leg I take dey hustle"

Dis na wetin Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee follow BBC Pidgin tok about how much im mama suffer for am plus im siblings afta dem papa die.

Di professional dancer say tins no dey easy for am and im siblings wen dem dey grow up.

''Omo, growing up no easy o at all'', Poco Lee tok.