DMX casket: Pictures from DMX memorial service Earl Simmons memorial service
Family and close friends of late rapper, DMX gada for Brooklyn Barclays Centre to pay tribute and respect to am during im memorial service yesterday, April 24.
DMX, wey e real name na Earl Simmons, die on April 9 for di age of 50 afta suffering heart attack wey leave am on life support.
Before di Memorial service, dem carry DMX casket pass through di streets on top di back of one black monster truck, with di words "long live DMX" wey dem paint for di side.
Also plenti motorcyclists, including di Ruff Ryders hip hop collective follow di monster truck wey carry DMX casket for back.
Inside di Barclays Center, di service feature memorials from DMX family, plus friends and collaborators.
Ogbonge celebrities like Busta Rhymes, Kanye West, Eve, Jadakiss, the Lox Nas and Swizz beat plus odas dey among those wey attend to pay dia respects to di rapper.
Kanye West pay im tribute through live performance with im Sunday Service choir.
Later today, April 25, dem go do DMX private funeral for New York today wey be di rapper native New York.