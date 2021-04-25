DMX casket: Pictures from DMX memorial service Earl Simmons memorial service

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Family and close friends of late rapper, DMX gada for Brooklyn Barclays Centre to pay tribute and respect to am during im memorial service yesterday, April 24.

DMX, wey e real name na Earl Simmons, die on April 9 for di age of 50 afta suffering heart attack wey leave am on life support.

Before di Memorial service, dem carry DMX casket pass through di streets on top di back of one black monster truck, with di words "long live DMX" wey dem paint for di side.

Also plenti motorcyclists, including di Ruff Ryders hip hop collective follow di monster truck wey carry DMX casket for back.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Group of motorcyclists wey come during di Memorial Service For Rapper DMX

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Fans and friends gada to pay homage to DMX during im memorial service for Barclays Centre

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Two guys among di crowd wey dey outside during di Memorial Service for DMX inside Barclays Centre

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Crowd wey dey outside during di Memorial Service for DMX inside Barclays Centre

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, motorcyclists as dem dey display during DMX memorial service

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, motorcyclists, fans and friends gada to pay homage to DMX during im memorial service for Barclays Centre

Inside di Barclays Center, di service feature memorials from DMX family, plus friends and collaborators.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ex-wife of DMX, Tashera Simmons (L), and DMX fiancee Desiree Lindstrom, and im sons arrive for DMX memorial for di Barclays Centre

Ogbonge celebrities like Busta Rhymes, Kanye West, Eve, Jadakiss, the Lox Nas and Swizz beat plus odas dey among those wey attend to pay dia respects to di rapper.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Rapper, Busta Rhymes as e attend DMX memorial for Barclays Center

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Swizz Beatz pose during di Memorial Service for Rapper DMX

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nas as e dey attend di Memorial Service for DMX

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Eve and Joaquin "Waah" Dean togeda during DMX memorial service for Barclays Centre

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Drag-On, Darrin "Dee" Dean, Eve, Swizz Beatz, and Joaquin "Waah" Dean speak during di Memorial Service for Rapper DMX

Kanye West pay im tribute through live performance with im Sunday Service choir.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kanye West and di Sunday Service Choir perform during di Memorial Service for DMX