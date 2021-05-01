Imo State: How two men die, six pipo wunjure for Imo state truck accident

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Imo State Police

One truck wey carri chippings lost control enta market kill at two men wunjure six oda pipo for Imo state on Saturday morning.

Di accident wey bin happun around 12 for afternoon, happun for Nkwommiri market, near one Nwangele River for Umuozu community.

According to police statement, di truck wey bin dey come from Ebonyi state lose control sake of break failure as im dey drive down from one hill.

Di driver jam two motor and one keke and all of dem fall enta inside di river while di chippings pour on some of di victims.

Wia dis foto come from, Imo State Police command Wetin we call dis foto, Local media bin report say di death toll reach 10 but police say dat no be true

Di Sector commander of di Federal Road safety Corp Imo state sector command, Adekoye Joshua, tell BBC Pidgin say dem don cari di ones wey wunjure go hospital while dem cari di dead ones go mortuary.