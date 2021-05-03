Coronavirus update: Lagos state don bring out more protocol to prevent third wave of Covid-19 - See full list

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@followlasg

Lagos state don dey ready to take steps to prevent anoda wave of Covid-19 afta dem don try to flatten di second wave.

Although authorities for di state say dem don notice reduction for di positive cases and deaths of di virus compare to how e bin dey for December 2020 but dem still need to dey careful of new strain of di virus.

Professor Akin Abayomi, di honorable commissioner of health for Lagos state tok say "di trigger for third wave for Lagos dey likely to be di importation of new Covid strains from inbound travellers."

Sake of dis, Lagos state goment don re-state di important protocol to all passengers wey wan enta or leave di state:

All passengers still dey required to dey in receipt of negative Covid-19 PCR test at least 72 hours before departure to and landing inside Lagos state, book and pay for dia day 7 test.

All passengers must don pay for dia tests before arriving inside Lagos state. Failure to do so go result to delay for airport.

Lagos state go begin fully enforce di protocol wey Federal Government of Nigeria announce, wey include banning entry to non-Nigerian passengers wey don travel to Brazil, India or Turkey for di last two weeks sake of concern ova di spread of coronavirus for those three kontris.

Nigerians and permanent residents of Nigeria wey don travel to those kontris for di last 14 days go need to undergo compulsory quarantine for one week inside goment approved facility as dem arrive.

All passengers wey dey land Nigeria go now show negative Covid-19 test wey dem don take within 72 hours of travel instead of di before 96 hours period.

Passengers need to isolate for seven days and EKOTELEMED go strictly monitor dem through phone calls while di Lagos state surveillance teams go visit di passengers for dis homes.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lagos state goment add say dem don give order to strictly follow all these protocols in order to protect residents of di state from third wave of coronavirus.