South Africa ANC: Gbas-Gbos as Ace Magashule, secretary-general of South Africa African National Congress jame head wit President Cyril Ramaphosa.

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Na hot for hot inside South Africa ruling party, di African National Congress (ANC) as one of im top official no gree accept suspension wey di party sama am on top corruption accuse.

Secretary General, Ace Magashule wey dem give suspension from di party, instead do U-turn sama President Cyril Ramaphosa im own suspension.

Earlier dis week, di ruling ANC decide afta plenty debate, to suspend di Secretary General afta dem charge am of corruption.

But Magashule no gree step down, im write letter give di South Africa president wit claim say dem don suspend di kontri leader

Dis na three years now since oga Ramaphosa enta office and im bin promise to fight corruption wey bin common for past president Jacob Zuma goment.

Now, plenty big men dey fear say dem true true fit go prison.