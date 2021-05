Retirement Hell: Why many Nigerian pensioners no fit see dia pensions collect

Retirement Hell: Why many Nigerian pensioners no fit see dia pensions collect

BBC Africa Eye go undercover to torchlight Nigeria pension system wey dey corrupt and no dey work, and wey put many elderly pipo for condition wia dem dey sick wit no money, yet dem go give politicians big retirement packages.

Reporter Yemisi Adagoke travel to Cross River State to meet "Ghost Pensioners" - elderly pipo wey di state say dem don die, so as not to give dem dia pensions.