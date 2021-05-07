Osaru Obaseki: Benin female bronze maker wey dey break boundary
Bronze casting na ancient tradition for Benin and di age long tradition na one wey be say e dey forbid women to cast bronze.
Osaru Obaseki na young female experimental artist wey begin produce bronze pieces and so far, she don produce ova 15 bronze art pieces.
She follow us yarn about her bronze art wey she say she dey use take promote Benin tradition.
Video by: Dan Ikpoyi