Insecurity in Nigeria: G7 nations pledge $389m for Boko Haram victims

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di G7 group of wealthy kontris don pledge to give Nigeria £276 million ($389 million) to take assist millions of pipo wey dey affected by Boko Haram insurgency for north-eastern part of di kontri.

G7 wey include Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, United States and Japan say di money na to support di efforts of United Nations and oda aid agencies wey dey help victims of di conflict.

UK High Commission for Nigeria tok inside statement say na Britain dey lead di co-ordinated move by di G7 komtris to provide humanitarian assistance dis year.

Dem call for more efforts to make sure say safe access dey to humanitarian worker and to North-eastern Nigeria "communities wey dey suffer everyday plus di one million pipo wey no get access to humanitarian help because of insecurity".

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing say: "E dey important we act now to avoid further deterioration of food security situation as millions of pipo dey affected by di conflict."

For February, di UN bin launch one appeal fund of $1bn to help more than eight million vulnerable pipo for north-eastern Nigeria.

Di conflict wey don dey go on for long, don kill more than 30,000 pipo and drive millions of odas from dia homes inside Nigeria and several neighbouring kontris.

Di G7 leaders bin meet for London last week and dem promise to "urgently first provide £5bn for humanitarian assistance to some number of kontris around di world - wey include £1bn to Yemen, South Sudan