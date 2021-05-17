MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Full winners list from Regé-Jean Page to WandaVision to Chadwick Boseman and all di big winners

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Actor, Regé-Jean Page gbab di Best breakthrough performance for Netflix biggest series ever, Bridgerton.

E win am for di MTV Movie & TV Awards wey hold wit in-person audience bin hold on Sunday.

Dis go be di second award wey di actor go win for di Shondaland production and na di only pesin wey don win award for di drama so far.

Di actor wey act as di Duke of Hastings character, Simon Bassett bin don tok before say im no dey return for di second season of di time period show.

Rumour dey ground say Page fit be di next James Bond and im message as e win di award, be say pipo take di message of love from di show enta dia heart.

Oda winners from di MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards Wetin we call dis foto, Wanda Vision wey be di Disney+Marvel hit show get four awards

Wanda Vision wey be di Disney+Marvel hit get four awards including best show, best performance in a show, best fight and Best Villian.

Anoda ogbonge winner than best performance for a movie wey go to di late Chadwick Boseman for di music drama, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Best movie - To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Best show - WandaVision

Best hero - Anthony Mackie (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)

Best performance in a show - Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Best breakthrough performance - Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Best comedic performance - Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

Best fight - Wanda vs Agatha (WandaVision)

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix